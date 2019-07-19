Councillor launches cleanliness drive, listens to grievances of ward members

STATE TIMES NEWS RAJOURI: Councillor of Ward No 11, Pushpinder Gupta on Friday launched cleanliness drive and also listened to the grievances of residents. Councillor, Pushpinder Gupta told that the cleanliness drive was launched in Shakha Ground in which wrad members including children and women. They uprooted bushes and collected the garbage. Later he listened grievances of the ward members and assured for their redressal. Ripu Gupta, Mohit Malhotra, Varinder Malhotra and others were also present.
