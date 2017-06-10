Corruption is the root cause of problem

Dear Editor,

Corruption is now a global problem common in both developed and developing countries. A corrupted person never thinks about the country. The main work for the corrupted persons is to increase their earnings through unauthorised means. The most obvious effect of political corruption is a loss of public esteem for politicians and political life.

Corruption can easily be seen in the Traffic Department. No doubt the department had claimed to have provided interim relief to the vehicular traffic on congested roads but the commuters are of the view that the frequent jams are due to dividers lying on the left or right side of the road, forcing the drivers to test their driving skills.

While on the other hand the Traffic Department blames ‘insensitive drivers’, who deliberately drive and park vehicles in such a manner that it results in huge traffic jams.

The mini bus operators are openly making mockery of the entire exercise and wait for overloading in front of the blue cops who are hardly bothered about the problems of the other commuters.

A strict action needs to be taken against such corrupt people so that the common man gets some relief.

Shrwani Sharma,

MCA student,

Jammu