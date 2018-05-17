Corruption in Govt Departments

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The biggest hurdle in the development is red tapism in government departments like Education, Forest, R&B and Health etc. One can judge the pace of development from the pace of file moving in departments.

We can say that officers acts as feudal lords where commission is consider as a part of a salary, not corruption but as a source to earn extra money though their salary is enhanced after the gap of few years through different pay commissions, which they consider as their right whether they are performing well or not hardly matters.

Even they know how to manipulate facts and figures to get awards. There is a well known saying by Chnakya that if one wants to gauge check on corruption it is

very difficult as it is like stoping fish from drinking water “so the best way is to transfer officials from one department to another but now-days transfer industry is flurshing out of this and people are making money out of it.

Here, it is worth mentioning that corruption is not where money is involved but if someone is not doing work with full dedication or with a biased mindset ,it is also consider as corruption.

It is not like that all government officials are same there are honest and dedicated ones also but one can count them on fingers, moreover not only they are responsible for this mess but whole society is also responsible corruption.

Government must keep check on that and streamline the whole system for the overall development of state in real sense without any delay.

Er. Ajay Singh Jamwal,

Social Activist,

Jammu.