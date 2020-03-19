Corruption ended in J&K post-Art 370 abrogation: Sitharaman

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Taking on the Opposition over the abrogation of Article 370, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said there is no corruption in the valley now and a “transparent, true democracy” is in place in the erstwhile state.

Replying to the debate on budgetary proposals and demand for grants for the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the Lok Sabha, she said many positive developments have taken place since the abrogation of Article 370, including a rise in exports.

“What was different before August 5 and what is different now. What has changed. Many changes have taken place. There is no corruption now. Before (August 5) there was rampant corruption. It’s now transparent, true democracy which is in place,” she said in the House.

The minister underlined that corruption has ended and things have become more transparent in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

Citing the various initiatives taken by the Centre for development for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, she said the block development council elections were successful.

“Now people approach concerned ministers, Governors, Lt governor or advisers there directly. Yesterday only, many businessmen met ministers including Home Minister. They were overwhelmed by the fact that they can now reach the Centre. This is the welcome change. Prior to August 5, they could not reach Srinagar,” she said.