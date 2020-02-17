Corruption at peak after ban on royalty: Mankotia

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Scores of Panthers Party workers expressed their anguish by protesting against Mining Department at Slathia Chowk Udhampur by torching their effigy.

While leading a massive protest, Former MLA & NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia said that last year on 21 November department had closed Royality and had decided to take it under their control and to do its tender from the beginning but even after the passage of three months department as neither taken it under its control nor has allowed general public to take material which has effected developmental works.

Mankotia flayed the Mining Department and said that due to this, the rates of the material have increased due to which some blue eyed employees of the department are taking the advantage of it especially in Udhampur DMO office. Mankotia said that most of the developmental works have the time limit of March and if they will not be completed then the funds will lapse.

Later, Mankotia warned the department and said that if department will not issue orders to take the material within 10 days, then they will be forced to come on roads with the owners of Tipper, trolly, Dumper and contractors

Sr leader Jagdev Singh Jagga, Amarnath Mehra, Councillors Samnik Bhasin, Darshan Kumar, including youth leader Sushil Kumar, Pawan Singh, Sardar Manjeet Singh, Tirentar Singh, Ajeet Kotwal, Shekhar Raina, Pankaj Sharma etc were also present.