‘Corruption— A social evil’

Dear Editor,

Corruption is not a new issue. Even thousand of years ago, Kautilya, the prime minister of an Indian king had already written a book named Arthashastra, discussing this issue. Shakespeare gave corruption a prominent role in some of his plays.

The father of nation Mahatma Gandhi had even told corruption is like a cancer corruption has been explained by many authors in many ways. Taking or giving money is mostly considered as an act of corruption but in my views not all acts of corruption result in the payment of bribes.

Dear friends corruption has been spread in every field like education, sports , recruitment, politics, business etc by way of misusing the authority for personal gain or by unfair use of public power, public property, position and authority for some private advantages by breaking rules and regulations made by government.

Corruption is a social evil because of this evil, one does not understand his/her responsibilities at work place. It involves situations like wastage of public property, dishonesty, wastage of time unnecessarily, one needs sifarish to secure government job, bribing (Chai pani) the official for swift movement of file, purchase of medicines at the drug store exclusively suggested by the doctor etc.

I must say from the illegal connection of electricity to that employee who claims to be sick but goes on vacation is abusing his duties for personal use or a doctor who preferred to check patients in clinic rather then in hospital are all part of corrupt system.

In this way all are engaged in acts of corruption even though no bribe is paid. Lack of awareness among the people for their rights and privilege we are adding directly or indirectly a fuel to corruption. A society that promotes the values of justice, competition of free ideas and free initiatives – even a society that works as one body for a better economy and future – is the society I dream about.

Crime fawns crime, and corruption fawns corruption and injustice. It is a vicious circle that must be stopped now!

Yasir Butt,

Kishtwar.