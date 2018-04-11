Corrupt Congress is on its last legs: Yudhvir

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMeS NEWS

POONCH: BJP State Vice President Yudhvir Sethi on Wednesday said that development remains incomplete without taking weaker sections of the society onboard. He said BJP is fully committed to develop entire nation for which people especially those belonging to weaker sections of the society are being made part of decisions to be taken on ground be it in villages or urban areas.

Yudhvir Sethi was speaking at workers meet organised at different locations in Poonch, Nowshehra and Sunderbani to mobilise mases for Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan (Village Self-governance Campaign) starting from April 14 to May 5, 2018 which is aimed at sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multi pronged strategy for eradication of poverty.

BJP MLC Pradeep Sharma and Sunil Gupta State Secratery were also present.

Coming down heavily on Congress, Yudhvir Sethi said most corrupt and incompetent leaders are roaming around on Jammu streets to exploit people. Having failed to deliver during their regime, they are now trying to stop BJP from its people oriented policies. He assured the gathering that BJP has launched nationwide programmes to increase livelihood opportunities, provide social safety net and develop infrastructure for growth and improvement of quality of life in rural India and party workers will not rest till the goal is achieved.

Capt. Som Dutt,Anil Masoom,Mool Raj,District Gen Secretary, Vindo Ji District Gen Secretary, Adarsh Bharti District Gen Secretary, Mohinder Pal Mandal President Lamberi, Ashok Verma Mandal President NSR, Sanjay Kumar Mandal President Sunderbani, Ashok Chib Mandal President Siot, Ravinder Singh Mandal President Seri, Bodh Raj Mandal President Devak, Ganesh Dass District President S.C Morcha, Sham Mehra District President Yuva Morcha, Narinder Kesar State Vice President S.C Morcha and Sonia Devi were also present.