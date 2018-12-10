CORRIDOR ROW

Share Share 0 Share

Kartarpur corridor issue which was hailed as harbinger of peace between India and Pakistan is turning out to be one of the most controversial project. The worst is the controversies raked up are failing to die in Punjab which is the most benefited as far as religious tourism is concerned. Today it is seen as a game plan of the ISI. It is also seen as attempt to revive militancy in Punjab and thus everyone should be wary of its overtures. The opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor was pending since partition as several holy Sikh Shrines (Sri Nankana Sahib, Sri Panja Sahib, Dera Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib) had been left in Pakistan. Even former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh had taken up the issue of opening the Kartarpur corridor with Pakistan. No doubt efforts are to bring in peace, tranquility and harmony, but at the same time Pakistan Government should also prevail upon the top army brass to ensure that firing at borders is stopped immediately as also pushing of terrorists to India. India could see the nefarious designs Pakistan has and urged it to desist from trying to foment trouble in Punjab. ISI is pursuing its notorious agenda of fomenting communal passion by exploiting the religious sentiments of innocent Sikh youths in Canada, USA and even in Europe, and arming them with funds and weapons. India should encash from the opportunity it has come across after the corridor’s ground breaking one. Peace can be given another chance for normalising the relations. While previous peace initiatives were originated in the corridors of Islamabad and New Delhi, this one has originated in a small village close to the India-Pakistan border without any political affiliations. While previous negotiations have been carefully planned and orchestrated, this one is unplanned, disorderly and very largely spontaneous. Finally while all previous initiatives have started at the top of the social and political pyramid, this one has been born out a yearning among the poorest people on both sides of the Punjab border for peace and reconciliation.