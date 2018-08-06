Correcting the wrong!

Share Share 0 Share 0

As expected Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A, this the separatists and likeminded in Kashmir must be celebrating as a personal victory. In fact both the Centre and State governments at present are keen to get electoral process get going for the much delayed local bodies and panchayat elections. At such a time both won’t want that there should be any disruption for the smooth conduct of the elections for the grass root level development bodies in Jammu and Kashmir. So there is no reasons for any celebrations and nor to get dejected over the court decision. There has been a section of the society which feels the contagious Article 35A has done unjustice to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir while Article 370 has widened the gap with the mainstream nation. Away from the attention a section of BJP sympathisers are steadily pushing the party’s less-noticed promise of altering Article 35A of the Constitution. The article which empowers the J&K Government to define “permanent residents” of the State enables to provide special rights and privileges that permanent residents can enjoy but has been criticised by BJP as a provision that encourages alienation, deepens the concept of a separate identity and creates a political gap between J&K and the rest of India. As a nation we have to raise legitimate questions targeting the people at the helm of affairs. History may have done blunders but there is always a margin where these errors can be rectified. In that context Article 370 and Article 35A have not done good to the people of the State except in some cases where political patronage was in abundance but in general it has been a non-productive one and efforts should be to redoing the wrong. Unfortunately the myopic political ambitions over shadowed the larger benefits and people also took it as a matter of fact. There is a need to think on logical lines. The people of Jammu region have to realize the loss they carry with these two provisions of the constitution and it has been over seven decades no political party took the cudgels to highlight the drawbacks and neither there was any effort to correct the wrong and narrow down the social divide created.