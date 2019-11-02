Correct wrongs

Dear Editor,

The contradictions in what Guru Nanak taught and actual practice by people has been rightly shown. Right till 1947, the progeny of Bhai Mardana was reciting kirtan in Darbar Sahib. Bhai Chand was carrying out his duty and was very popular. He did not want to go to Pakistan but other ragis conspired to force him to go to Lahore, assuring him that when the situation became normal, he would be recalled. But to stall his return, a resolution was passed by the SGPC that only an amritdhari can perform kirtan in Darbar Sahib. Bhai Chand had a very melodious voice. Several offers were made to him to sing for films, but he refused, saying that he had been bestowed this voice for singing Gurbani only. His successors also did the same, although they lived in poverty. His present generation has been forced to move away from the rabab, thus ending over 500 years of tradition. May better sense prevail on the Sikh leadership in this auspicious year to correct such mistakes.

SS Mongia,

Mohali.