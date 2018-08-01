Correct way to observe Vanmahotsava

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Through this letter I would like to draw the attention of the public in general and the Govt. in particular towards the Vanmahotsava being celebrated. During recent summer we lost almost seventy percent forest vegetation due to forest fires. Most of the wild life migrated towards the residential areas. I don’t want to fix responsibility of forest fires on any one as I am equally responsible for that. No doubt we lost our green wealth wherever it was. We saw tall tree crying for help on almost each and every hill of the State. Cruel nature too didn’t help them. But everyone knows that days remain changing. The hills where we saw huge fires have been blessed with calm and continuous waterfalls during this monsoon. Let we keep aside the mistakes of past and have a look on the future. During these days Vanmahotsava is being celebrated in our State. We can wash all our sins by planting more and more trees. Professional people directly linked with fields should come out first whether they are working in Forest Department, Agriculture, Horticulture or anyone else. Who has direct link with the people in villages should motivate them to plant more and more trees during this monsoon as it has been raining almost twice a day. It is very much conducive atmosphere for the new saplings to start their new life. We should plant more and more trees to get out of the previous loss. We should try to plant fruit plants in our forest land for the wild life who has migrated towards us like monkeys. People should plant more and more fruit plants as their earning may be encouraged despite clean air and pollution free atmosphere. Through this column of your esteemed daily I hope that general public would like to plant more and more trees during this season. At last I would again like to request all the Govt. agencies associated with this green wealth, please come forward and whole nation is expecting too much from you and the general people are also waiting eagerly for your pious deeds otherwise ” Delhi Door Nahin”.

D.P Sharma,

Kharoti, (Bhambla)