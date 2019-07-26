Corps Commander Fire & Fury flags in 13 J&K Rifles Motorcycle expedition

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: The 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Motorcycle Expedition was flagged in by Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, Corps Commander, Fire and Fury at Kargil War Memorial here on Thursday.

13 J&K Rifles excelled in Operation Vijay, as the unit captured the famous Point 5140 and Point 4875. The unit was awarded two Param Vir Chakras, eight Vir Chakras and a large number of Sena Medals and other gallantry awards. For its sterling contribution to the success of the Kargil campaign, the battalion was also awarded the Unit Citation by Chief of Army Staff.

This motorcycle expedition of 13 J&K Rifles undertaken to honour the Kargil War martyrs and veterans, started from Mana Pass and made its way through Dehradun where it visited the Indian Military Academy, Chandigarh wherein they visited DAV College, the alma mater of Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous).

At Palampur, the team met Veer Naris and the parents of Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous). On arrival in Leh, the team interacted with the veterans and Veer Naris of the Ladakh Scouts at the Ladakh Scout Regimental Centre.

This expedition has brought to life the memories of the Kargil War and pledges to the families of martyrs and veterans that their brave deeds, historic valour and undisputed dedication to the nation wherein their family members made the supreme sacrifice for the tricolor will never be forgotten. The Motorcycle expedition now completes the journey on reaching the Kargil War Memorial Dras.