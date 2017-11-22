Corps Commander briefs Guv on security along LoC

STATE TIMES NEW
Jammu: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 16 Corps Lt Gen Saranjit Singh on Tuesday called on Governor N N Vohra and apprised him of security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland in this region.
Lt Gen Singh called on governor at the Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about security situation in his area of operation, particularly along the LoC (in Jammu region), a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.
The Governor also discussed with him certain issues relating to effective internal security management in the hinterland and further strengthening of counter-infiltration grid, he said.
