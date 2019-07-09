Corporators seek implementation of 73rd, 74th amendments

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Independent and Congress Corporators on Monday demanded implementation of 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments Acts in the State.

Briefing media persons, the Corporators said that the people in all wards falling under JMC are facing numerous problems regarding sanitation due to poor strength of Safaikaramcharis and lack of supervision. Even after lapse of more than eight months, the Corporators were able to start works only up to Rs 10 lakh, they added.

“The people have started losing faith in Corporators. The sanitary conditions could not be improved to satisfactory level despite best efforts made by Corporators. Population in each ward has increased but the strength of Safaikaramcharis has decreased because some of them have retired and some have expired,” they said.

They also expressed serious concern over non-holding of Council’s meeting even after lapse of four months. “Corporation should hold one meeting every month for transaction of its business. It came to the notice of few Corporators that Jammu Municipal Corporation is going to hold the General House Meeting on July 17, 2019. The questions and resolutions are have been demanded up to July 8, 2019. It is astonishing that meeting notices have not been served to most of Corporators till date,” they added.

They further said that 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act 1993 provides constitutional status to Panchayati Raj Institution while 74th Constitutional Act 1993 provides constitutional status to municipalities. “These amendments provide an impetus to power de-centralisation process through a system of self-government for Panchayats and municipalities and devolve greater powers, functions and authority to them,” they added demanding immediate implementation of 73rd and 74th amendments.

Others present on the occasion included Sham Lal Basson, Dwarka Nath Choudhary, Vijay Choudhary, Gourav Chopra, Amit Kumar Gupta, Sobat Ali, Inder Singh Sudan, Inderjit Kour Randhawa, Anita Sharma, Sonika Sharma, Anu Bali, Pritam Singh, Sandhya Gupta, Ritu Choudhary, Rani Devi and Jagdish Raj Sharma.