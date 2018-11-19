Corporator Ward No 74 launches development work

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Corporator of Ward No 74 (Sunjuwan), Sobat Ali on Sunday visited local Cremation Ground and dedicated four street light poles to resident of the locality.

The people hailed the Corporator for installing street lights as this was the long pending demand of the area.

Later, Sobat Ali held an interaction session with the locals. The residents of the ward put forward their demands and issues pertaining to development of locality especially with regard to upgrading lanes and drains, and other development related infrastructure.

After giving a patient hearing, the Corporator assured that he will leave no stone unturned to make the ward one amongst the best in Jammu. He also vowed to come upto the expectations of the residents of the ward.

Badri Khajuria, Vikram, Ajay Kumar, Pawan Sharma, Ajay Khajuria, Ashok Kumar, Raja Manhas, Sachin, Ashok Choudhary, Mohd Sadiq, Govind Singh Baloria and Pardeep Sharma were also present.