Corporator starts development work

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Corporator of Ward No 3, Narottam Sharma on Friday started the renovation work of lane at Mast Garh area near Chhoti Masjid here.

The people of the area expressed gratitude to the Corporator for addressing their long pending demand.

Sharma assured the locals that all their genuine demands and grievances would be resolved in a phased manner.

Amit Khanna, BJP leader also accompanied the Corporator.