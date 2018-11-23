Corporator starts development work

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Corporator of Ward No 3, Narottam Sharma on Friday started the renovation work of lane at Mast Garh area near Chhoti Masjid here.
The people of the area expressed gratitude to the Corporator for addressing their long pending demand.
Sharma assured the locals that all their genuine demands and grievances would be resolved in a phased manner.
Amit Khanna, BJP leader also accompanied the Corporator.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Noted classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan dies in US
I’ve never read a script in my career: Sunny Deol
UNICEF appoints Nahid Afrin as ‘Youth Advocate’ for NE
Rajshri Despande to make cameo in Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Sky is Pink’
India-born Pakistani poet Fahmida Riaz passes away
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper