Corporator starts development work

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Corporator Gaurav Chopra on Wednesday started construction work of lane and drain in Bakshi Nagar area.

Chopra also visited Bakshi Nagar area and listened to the problems being faced by the people of Ward 28. He reminded that before the elections, he had promised with people of the area that besides development work in the area, other problems of the people will be solved.

Champa Bhasin, K.L Gupta, Dawarka Nath Suri, Vinod Sharma, B.S Gandotra, Yogesh Thapar, Dheeraj Bhasin, Sunny Singh, Bhanu Singh and Rajesh Bhasin were also present.