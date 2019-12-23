Corporator resents police action on students

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Gaurav Chopra, Corporator of Ward No 28, expressed resentment against the alleged action of police on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Chopra demanded judicial inquiry into the matter. He also raised serious concern towards the prevailing situation across the country due to the Citizenship Amendment Act. He also showed his concern towards unemployment, low GDP, farmers issues, etc.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
Congenital heart problems can be detected before birth: Dr Rajat
Violence against peaceful protesters wrong in thriving democracy, says Priyanka Chopra
Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya to star in Shakun Batra’s next
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper