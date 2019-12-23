Corporator resents police action on students

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Gaurav Chopra, Corporator of Ward No 28, expressed resentment against the alleged action of police on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Chopra demanded judicial inquiry into the matter. He also raised serious concern towards the prevailing situation across the country due to the Citizenship Amendment Act. He also showed his concern towards unemployment, low GDP, farmers issues, etc.