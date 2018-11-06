Corporator of Ward 28 calls on JMC Commissioner, discusses issues

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Gourav Chopra, Corporator of Ward No 28 on Monday met JMC Commissioner, Arvind Kotwal and discussed various issues related to the aforesaid ward.

Chopra apprised the Commissioner about the poor sanitation in the ward.

Expressing concern over the non-functioning of street lights, Chopra asked the Commissioner to take necessary steps for repairing the defunct street lights.

Kotwal assured Chopra that effective measures would be taken to solve the problems of the area at the earliest.

AE J.S Bali, Health Officer Dr Salim Khan, Narendra Sharma, B.S Gandotra, Amandeep Singh, Micheal Singh, Balli Thakral and Prashant Puri were also present.