Corporator installs street lights in ward no 7

STATE TIMES NEWSBISHNAH: Corporator Ward No 7, Sahil Gupta installed street lights in the Ward, here on Tuesday. The people of the area said the street lights in the locality were not functioning during rainy season due to which they had to suffer a lot. Gupta thanked Power Development Department of the Municipal Committee Bishnah for installing the lights. Satish Arora, Rakesh Kumar, Verinder, Monu and Rajesh were also present on the occasion.
