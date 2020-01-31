Coronavirus outbreak: Rahul Gandhi hopes Chinese find courage to persevere through ordeal

New Delhi: As China grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that people there find courage and strength to persevere through the ordeal.
“In China, the Coronavirus has killed hundreds of people. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the millions who have been forced into quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. May they find the courage and strength to persevere through this terrible ordeal,” he said on Twitter.
The death toll in China’s novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692.
The WHO has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Akshay Kumar signs Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’
Kashmiri Pandits not beggars, we stood on our feet: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Taapsee-starrer Mithali Raj biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’ to release on Feb 5, 2021
David Schwimmer doesn’t think ‘Friends’ reunion is possible
Sami highly deserving of Padma award, critics like only those Muslims who ‘abuse’ Modi: BJP
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper