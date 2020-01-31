Coronavirus outbreak: Air India’s B747 plane to depart from Delhi airport

New Delhi: Air India’s 423-seater jumbo B747 plane will depart from Delhi airport at 12.30 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals who are in China as the neighbouring country deals with novel Coronavirus outbreak.
“The B747 plane is all set to depart from Delhi at 12.30 pm. It came from Mumbai on Friday morning only,” said a senior airline official. (PTI)
