Coronavirus: Modi announces Janata Curfew on March 22

Sets up ‘Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force’

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: As India battles the deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the citizens to observe ‘Janata curfew’ on March 22 from 7 AM-9 PM, adding that no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of the house on that day.

The Prime Minister also requested the people to avoid going to hospitals for a routine check-up to ease pressure on the medical staff. “Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so,” said the PM.

Addressing the nation, Modi also asked the people to avoid panic buying, saying that they shouldn’t hoard essential commodities like food and medicines. PM Modi also urged, “On Mar 22 at 5 PM, we should thank people like doctors, medical personnel, cleaning staff, for their services.”

Keeping in mind the economic challenges arising out of coronavirus outbreak, the government has decided to form COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force. “Formation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the leadership of the Finance Minister to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy,” said the PM.

The PM has also requested all the people in the country to get out of their house only when it is extremely necessary and try to do all work from home. He asked the people to resolve that they will follow the advice of central and state governments.

“Every Indian should be vigilant. Avoid stepping out of your homes until it is absolutely essential. Those over the age of 60 should remain inside their homes only,” said Modi.

He also asserted that no definite solution has been found, nor has any vaccine produced yet to deal with the coronavirus.

He urged the people not to cut the wages of those working in your homes, support staff and drivers, gardeners and asked them to stay away from rumours.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also announced setting up of a ‘Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force’ to decide on relief package for sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The task force, to be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will look at measures to limit economic hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said in his address to the nation.

Sectors ranging from tourism to aviation to certain segments have been battered as countries closed borders, restricted air travel and industries went into emergency lockdowns.

“In view of the economic challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic, the government has decided to set up a Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force under Finance Minister,” Modi said.

This task force, he said, will decide on steps to be taken to overcome economic hardships.

He also appealed to the trading community as well as the affluent to look after the interest of their employees and not penalise them for being unable to attend work due to travel and other restrictions.

While the aviation industry has been hit hard by suspension of flights on certain sectors and travels bans, hotels and tourism sector has suffered due to cancellations.

The lock-down in China, where the coronavirus inflection originated, has led to supply issues with pharmaceutical as well as electronics industry.

This has led to temporary layoffs in some sectors.

Industry has been seeking relief in terms of lowering of taxes and easing norms to help elevate hardships.