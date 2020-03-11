Coronavirus: Kathua DLSA hosts awareness programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A legal awareness programme on COVID -19 (Coronavirus) was today organized by District Legal Services Authority Kathua, here at ADR Centre.

The awareness event was organized on the direction of Legal Services Authority, J&K, UT and under the guidance of Pawan Dev Kotwal, Chairman District Legal Services Authority Kathua and supervised by Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Aarti Mohan.

The main aim of the programme was to educate the gathering about the symptoms, preventive measures and misconceptions about COVID -19 (Coronavirus).

District Health officer, Dr. Savita Wazir was the main resource person on the occasion. She explained to the audience about COVID-19 and how it spreads, its symptoms and precautions to be taken.

Many misconceptions about the disease were also dispelled and queries related to the same were answered by Dr. Savita.

She also highlighted the simple precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease like cleaning hands with soap or sanitizer, using mask if one experience symptoms like cold, cough and difficulty in breathing besides maintaining hygiene.

The programme was attended by the Judicial officers of District Kathua, Ratainer lawyers, Staff of district Courts and Para Legal Volunteers of District Legal Services Authority Kathua.

On the occasion, District Legal Services Authority Kathua thanked Dr. Savita Wazir for the enlightening programme.