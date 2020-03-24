Coronavirus: I&B ministry asks states to ensure ‘operational continuity’ of print, electronic media

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all states and union territories to ensure “operational continuity” of print and electronic media in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories on March 23, the ministry said robust and essential information dissemination networks like TV channels, news agencies “are of utmost importance to ensure timely and authentic information dissemination”. (PTI)
