Coronavirus effect: Rlys cancels 84 more trains; 155 trains cancelled till Mar 31

New Delhi: Railways on Thursday cancelled 84 more trains, which will not operate between March 20 and March 31 in view of coronavirus and low occupancy, officials said.
With this, the total number of cancelled trains has climbed to 155.
The national transporter had cancelled around 99 trains on Wednesday night.
“All passengers having tickets in these trains are being informed about it individually,” the official said. (PTI)
