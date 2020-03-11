CORONAVIRUS: Cinema halls, Anganwari centres closed in Jammu

705 suspected cases under active surveillance in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In the wake of Coronavirus, all cinema halls and Anganwari centres in Jammu district were on Tuesday ordered to close till March 31.

In a tweet, District Magistrate Jammu on official handle late evening announced the decision of the government. The move is seen as a preventive measure, though National Health Mission has asked people not to get panicky.

‘As Coronavirus (COVID-19) has no definite treatment so prevention is the best, every person has the capacity to contribute, to protect themselves, to protect others, whether in the home, the community, the healthcare system, the workplace or the transport system’, Director National Health Mission (NHM), Bhupinder Kumar told reporters here this afternoon.

Seven people put under home isolation in Samba

Jammu: Four people with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries and three more who had a guest from Italy who stayed with them have been put under home quarantine in Samba district, officials said on Tuesday.

Two persons each in Vijaypur and Swankha areas and three in Samba area of the district have been put under home isolation setup and Health Department teams visit them twice a day to monitor their health, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Samba, Dr Rajinder Samyal told reporters here.

He said while the three people in Samba were put under surveillance because a guest from Italy had stayed at their house, the others have travel history to coronavirus-hit countries.

They are healthy and so far have not exhibited any signs of the infection, Samyal said.

At least 669 people are being monitored in Jammu and Kashmir for symptoms of COVID-19, while one patient has tested positive for the disease.

The figure includes 460 in home quarantine (including 20 at Yatri Bhawan, Jammu), eight in hospital quarantine and 55 in home surveillance.

“As many as 55 samples have been sent for testing, out of which 26 were negative, one tested positive while 28 reports are awaited,” Samyal said.



Urging people not to panic and pay heed to any rumour regarding COVID-19, Director NHM appealed them to rely only on the information released by the government in this regard like media bulletin being released to print and electronic media on daily basis to give the latest status.

Giving a detailed break up about the Coronavirus suspected cases in UT of J&K till date, Director informed that 705 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under active surveillance; 150 of these have completed surveillance period of 28 days and 09 are under hospital quarantine.

56 samples of suspected cases have been sent for testing so far; 26 were reported negative, of earlier two cases who were reported with high viral load one has tested positive and another one is being retested, 29 reports are awaited (Upto 4:00 PM today). Meanwhile one more person has reported with high viral load and samples have been sent to NCDC New Delhi for confirmation.

Spelling out measures being taken up to control and prevent this Virus, Director informed that UT of J&K has strengthened the Surveillance and Control measures against the disease and Helpline numbers +91-0191-2549676 (UT level Cell for J&K), +91-0191-2520982 (For Jammu Division) and +91-0194-2440283 (For Kashmir Division) have already been established and are functional for any advice or assistance required in this regard. Besides, Corona-Virus lab testing facilities have been started in Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, Srinagar and Government Medical College Jammu and Control rooms and surveillance teams have been constituted across all the districts of the UT to meet any sort of eventuality, he told the media.

Bhupinder Kumar further informed that Universal self-declaration has been made mandatory w.e.f. 4th of March 2020 at Jammu and Srinagar airports. Besides, screening of travellers have also been started at Lakhanpur and Lower Munda toll posts as well as Jammu, Katra and Udhampur Railway stations, where Health Help Desks have been setup.

Kumar reiterated that citizens must take basic precautions such as personal hygiene, hand washing, coughing and sneezing etiquettes and must avoid touching of face, eyes, nose and also report any symptoms (fever, difficult breathing and cough) to the medical authorities immediately. He assured them that the whole situation is being monitored and reviewed at all levels very closely. ‘Strict adherence to all the precautionary and preventive measures being advised by the government authorities from time to time since the outbreak of this deadly Corona virus only can reduce the risk of this serious health hazard’, he added. The entire administrative machinery is fully geared to handle any challenges on this count and there is no need for any panic.

The government also urged citizens especially those with travel history to affected countries such as China, Italy, Iran, South Korea etc to self declare immediately and to report to the nearest government health facility if any symptoms are found.

Director said that the spread of this illness can be significantly slowed or even reversed through implementation of robust containment and control activities. Accordingly wide publicity is being done to create awareness in the community through health education messages especially on hand washing, cough etiquette and home isolation by electronic, print media, radio jingles and leaflets etc, he added.

He said that the government strongly urges all social, religious and political organizations to avoid large gatherings. We are grateful that many organizations have responded to our advice and deferred such gatherings.

Director Information & Public Relations Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar and Nodal Officer, Corona virus, UT J&K, Dr. Shafqat, were also present.