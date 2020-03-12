Coronavirus cases touch 60 in India

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: India reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the number to 60 on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said, even as India prohibited till March 31 entry of international cruise ships, crew or passenger with a travel history to coronavirus-hit nations.

However, as per state health officials, the number of confirmed cases maybe up to 65.

As the infection continued to spread its tentacles in the country, state governments and UTs’ took number of initiatives to check and prevent the spread of the infection.

According to the regulation, no person/institution shall use print or electronic media to spread mis-information on COVID-19 without prior permission of the Department of Health & Family Welfare. If a person is found indulging in any such activity, they will be punished, it said.

As the cases of the infection continued to swell with over 1,19,400 confirmed cases reported globally so far out of which over 4,300 people have succumbed to the virus, India prohibited entry of any international cruise ship, crew or passenger with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries post February 1, 2020 to its major ports till March 31.

Among the fresh cases, eight were from Kerala and one each from Delhi and Rajasthan since Tuesday, the Union health ministry said and gave state-wise breakup which included five (Delhi), nine (Uttar Pradesh), four (Karnataka) and two in Ladakh.

While the Union ministry maintained that there are two confirmed cases of the infection in Maharashtra, the state health officials put the number to seven.

Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each, the ministry said, adding Kerala has till now reported 17 cases, including the three patients who were discharged last month following recovery.

The total number of 60 confirmed cases includes 16 Italians tourists, the ministry said.

Making a statement in Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the situation in Italy and Iran is “a cause of great concern” and the government is making all efforts to bring back Indians after appropriate testing and screening.