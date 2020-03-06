Coronavirus cases rise to 30 in India

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: A man from Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran has tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of such cases in the country to 30 as the government on Thursday asked states to form rapid response teams at district, block and village levels.

In some relief for Telangana, blood samples of two persons from the state which were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation tested negative.

Till Wednesday, 29 people, including 16 Italian tourists, tested positive for coronavirus. The list includes the first three cases in the country from Kerala last month. The three persons have been discharged following recovery.

Officials on Thursday said one more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad and the middle-aged man who recently travelled to Iran.

Meanwhile, five people who came in contact with the Paytm employee who works in Gurgaon and lives in west Delhi have been tested and quarantined till their results come in, Delhi government health officials said.

The outbreak also cast a shadow on the India-EU summit which was slated to be held later this month and will now be rescheduled.

According to MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, India and EU decided to reschedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brussels in view of the advice by health authorities.

He also said no case of any Indian being affected by coronavirus in Iran has emerged and Indian embassies across world are on the job to help Indians.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said an Indian medical team is in Iran and authorities here are working on the logistics with their Iranian counterparts for the return of the Indians stranded there.

He said the Indian medical team was likely to set up its first clinic at Qom to start screening for coronavirus.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan sought to allay fears saying the government is taking all steps to prevent spread of coronavirus and the scale of interventions has been increased in alignment with the evolving situation in India where 28,529 people have been brought under community surveillance and monitoring.

Making a suo motu statement first in Rajya Sabha and then in Lok Sabha on steps taken to contain the virus, he said as on March 4, 29 positive cases have been reported in the country.

The health ministry said in addition to COVID 19 cases related to travel, some cases of community transmission have also been observed and so it has been decided to involve district collectors and states have been asked to form rapid response teams as the district, block and village levels.

It also said that India has imposed additional visa restrictions on people travelling from or having visited Italy and South Korea, making it mandatory for them to submit certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from laboratories authorised by the health authorities of their countries.

This will come into effect from 0000 hrs of March 10 and is a temporary measure till cases of novel coronavirus subside, the ministry said in a travel advisory.

The government has already suspended all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan who have not yet entered India in view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease.

According to the advisory, the government has also suspended visa on arrival (VoA) issued on or before March 3 to Japanese and South Korean nationals who have not yet entered India.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviewed the status of screening procedure of people coming from neighbouring countries through land borders and urged officials to ensure round-the-clock deployment of doctors at the entry points.

He also held a video conference with the chief secretaries, DGPs and other senior officials of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Punjab, besides the directors general of the BSF and the SSB, to take stock of the situation and steps being taken to check every person entering the country through these posts.

Amid reports of coronavirus outbreak in China affecting the Indian pharma industry, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadanand Gowda said there is no shortage of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients for at least three months.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients are raw materials required to produce medicines and are also referred to as bulk drugs.

Meanwhile, 14 Italians, who are among those who have tested positive, have been shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon from an ITBP quarantine centre.

In a statement, the hospital said these patients are housed on a completely separate floor, which has been quarantined and has no contact with the rest of the hospital.

There is a dedicated medical team wearing protective gear looking after these patients and all items used on the floor are isolated to that floor.

Twenty-one Italian tourists and their three Indian tour operators were shifted from the ITBP quarantine centre here on Wednesday as they were exposed to coronavirus.