Coronavirus: All educational institutes in J&K shut till March 31

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to suspend teaching and class work in all schools, colleges and universities (Public and Private) and closure of Anganwari Centres till 31st March, 2020, following the emerging situation due to COVID-19 in the Union Territory of J&K while as Board and other competitive examinations shall be conducted as per schedule.

Announcing this at a press conference here, Director National Health Mission (NHM), Bhupinder Kumar spell out measures taken up to control and prevent spread of this Virus, saying control rooms and surveillance teams have been constituted in all the districts of UT besides two Coronavirus lab testing facilities have already been made functional in SKIMS, Srinagar and GMC, Jammu.

CS reviews measures

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, B. V. R. Subrahmanyam, on Wednesday took stock of measures put in place by the Health Department to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Secretary emphasized that people should be advised to defer or cancel their family functions and congregations. If not avoidable, they must reduce the size of gathering to bare minimal. It was advised that avoidable travel or movement should also be discouraged to minimize risk of transmission of infection. CS appealed to the general public to maintain social distance and avoid close contact.

Divisional and all Deputy Commissioners were asked to minimize, reduce or cancel all avoidable gatherings wherever possible in their respective jurisdictions, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of infection.

Chief Secretary asked all Administrative Secretaries and other senior officers, who participated in the interactions, to hold meetings over Video Conference so as to avoid large meetings wherever possible. Further, he also asked them to have such meetings, workshops and seminars also deferred in their subordinate departments/offices, as a precautionary step.



Giving a detailed break up about the Corona virus suspected cases in UT of J&K till date, Director informed that 1,211 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under active surveillance; 150 of these have completed surveillance period of 28 days while as 12 are undergoing hospital quarantine.

Kumar added that 64 samples of suspected cases have been sent for testing so far; 28 have reported negative, 1 has tested positive and report of 35 is still awaited.

Urging people to contribute in tackling the situation, Director NHM appealed to all incoming passengers returning to J&K having travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival.

Bhupinder Kumar also said that the government has urged citizens especially those with travel history to affected countries such as China, Italy, Iran, South Korea etc to self declare immediately and to report to the nearest government health facility if any symptoms are found.

Kumar maintained that Novel Coronavirus has no definite treatment so prevention is best and every person has a capacity to contribute in this situation. He urged the public to maintain social distance and avoid unnecessary travel and use of public transport. He reiterated that citizens must take basic precautions such as personal hygiene, hand washing, coughing and sneezing etiquettes and must avoid touching of face, eyes, nose and also report any symptoms (fever, difficult breathing and cough) to the medical authorities immediately in order to contain the virus.

The government also advised people not to panic and to rely on the information released by the government in this regard.

Director Information & Public Relations Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar and Nodal Officer, Coronavirus, UT J&K, Dr. Shafqat Khan were also present on the occasion.