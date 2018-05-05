Corneal transplant surgeries performed at GMC Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking a step forward in providing state of art health services to the people of J&K and adjoining areas, Prof Ashok Sharma along with his team performed three corneal transplant surgeries here on Saturday at Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

The surgery has been performed on 78-year old male patient with Adherent leucomatous corneal opacity with cataractous lens left eye and on 80-year male patient with pseudophakic bullous keratopathy left eye and on 75-year male patient with pseudophakic bullous keratopathy right eye.

It is important to mention here that GMC has already become competent with availability of trained and skilled staff to perform corneal transplant for which otherwise patients had to move outside the State.

Dr Sunanda Raina, Principal GMC Jammu congratulated the team and said that she stands committed to take this institute to par excellence as far clinical services and academics are concerned.

HoD Eye said that infrastructure of eye bank is already ready and we shall soon be in position after J&K Medical Supplies Corporation (JKMSC) will provide the requisite equipments to make corneal transplant a regular surgical affair. Efforts are and shall be done for the awareness of general public in this regard so that they can also avail such services, he added.