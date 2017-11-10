Cordon, search operations in central Kashmir, cop shot

Hizbul over-ground worker held

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday launched cordon and search operations at multiple places in south and central Kashmir as part of efforts to flush out terrorists from the Valley, police said.

The anti-militancy operations are going on in over a dozen villages in Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir and in some parts of Budgam district in central Kashmir, a police official said.

“House to house searches are going on but so far no arrests have been made,” the official said. The three districts of south Kashmir along with Kulgam are worst affected by the recent surge in militant activities, the official said.

In a broad day light incident in Anantnag, terrorists attacked a police officer, opened firing on him in the town. According reports, the officer has now been admitted to hospital.

Earlier in September, terrorists attacked a police party at a bus-stand in Anantnag district.

The incident killed one policeman, while and two others were injured in the terror attack.

Meanwhile, an over-ground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was arrested in Kulgam district, police said.

Showkat Ahmad Lone was arrested by security forces during an operation in Kulgam, 75 kms from here, a police official said. One pistol and four rounds were recovered from Lone’s possession, he said.

Lone, who was working as over-ground worker for Hizbul Mujahideen, was believed to be a close associate of outfit’s commander Riyaz Naikoo, the official said.