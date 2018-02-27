Cop’s wife ‘mysteriously’ shoots herself to death

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Wife of a J&K Police Inspector posted with Special Security Guards (SSG) shot dead herself with her husband’s service pistol at her Exchange Road residence in Jammu on Monday.

Profusely bleeding Neha Basan, wife of Inspector Vivek Basan, posted in Chief Minister’s security was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital where doctors operated upon her. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

According to reports, Neha picked up the pistol when Basan was getting ready for his duty. She reportedly pointed pistol on her neck and fired.

“I was ironing my tie when I heard the bullet fire in adjoining room, Basan told police.

Father of four-year-old son, Inspector Vivek Basan has been detained while inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC have been initiated. Basan told police that he had taught her wife how to operate the pistol.

Basan’s brother died in 2010 in a road accident. The family consisted of the couple, a four year-old son and Basan’s ailing mother. Basan was selected in J&K Police as Sub Inspector in 2006 under sports quota. In 2008, Basan had secured gold medal at the 16th Senior National Wushu Championship held at Meerut.

Police said, the bullet was fired from the service weapon of the cop, adding, “Either she committed suicide or shot herself accidentally, is a matter of investigation.”

“We have registered a case and shifted the body for postmortem while the matter is being investigated,” police said.

Meanwhile, as per sources, the couple allegedly had estranged relations for the past few days.