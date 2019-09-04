Cop’s vehicle stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Vehicle of a cop was stolen from Digiana area of the city on Tuesday. As per the details, Cop Krishan Lal, resident of Samba lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar Police that somebody has stolen his vehicle which he had parked in Digiana area. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, Munish Singh, resident of Doda also lodged a similar complaint with Channi Police.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal turns director with ‘Factory’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper