Cop’s vehicle stolen

JAMMU: Vehicle of a cop was stolen from Digiana area of the city on Tuesday.

As per the details, Cop Krishan Lal, resident of Samba lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar Police that somebody has stolen his vehicle which he had parked in Digiana area. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Munish Singh, resident of Doda also lodged a similar complaint with Channi Police.