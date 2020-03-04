Cops up the ante against traffic violators

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The Nowshera Police team headed by SHO Mohammad Farid on Tuesday launched a drive against the road encroachers and traffic rule violators keeping in view the frequent traffic jams in the market of Nowshera town.

The police shifted the two wheelers and deflated the tyres of four wheelers, which were wrongly parked in the market.

The police also asked the shopkeepers to replace their goods within their shops as the same were hampering smooth flow of traffic and causing inconvenience to pedestrians while moving in the market.

The police also Challaned 15 vehicles for traffic violations leading to frequent traffic jam in the vicinity. The SHO warned the defaulters to adhere to rules religiously or else get ready to face strict action.