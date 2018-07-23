Cop’s murder avenged: 3 terrorists killed in Kulgam

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Three terrorists behind the abduction and killing of a police constable were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam District of Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said here.

Constable Saleem Shah was abducted by terrorists from his residence in Mutalhama area of Kulgam in south Kashmir on Friday and his body, bearing severe torture marks, was recovered on Saturday.

Three bodies of terrorists have been recovered with three weapons so far from encounter site, Vaid wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the DGP said the group behind the abduction and killing of the constable were trapped in the encounter at Khudwani in Kulgam District of south Kashmir.

Terrorists group that tortured our colleague CT Mohd Saleem of Kulgam & killed him brutally are all trapped in an encounter with J&K Police/Army/CRPF in Khudwani Kulgam, he said.

The encounter began this morning as security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search operation turned into a gun battle as the terrorists fired upon the search party of the forces who retaliated and in the ensuing gun fight, three terrorists were killed.

On the basis of the incriminating materials seized, the killed terrorists were identified as Muawiya, a foreigner of Pakistani origin, Suhail Ahmad Dar of Redwani Balaa and Mudassar alias Rehaan of Katarsoo; all involved in the killing of Constable Mohd Saleem. As per police records the terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT and HM.

Mauwiya’s involvement was established in a number of civilian killings. Suhail who was working as a labourer earlier after he had dropped out from school had later joined a terror outfit. Police probe is on for ascertaining complicity of the other co-conspirators who assisted in the commission of the gruesome crime leading to the death of police person Saleem. Some arms and ammunition including but not limited to two AK 47 rifles and a carbine have also been recovered from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case and investigation has been initiated into the matter.