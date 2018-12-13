COPS KILLING

Share Share 0 Share

The killing of four Jammu and Kashmir policemen protecting members of the minority community in Shopian could be part of a larger design to force the minuscule members of the community out of the Valley and the policemen were natural targets. There is a small presence of the community which has been kept under security after the State Government appealed them to return after 90’s migration from Valley. There is no known rabid repercussion elsewhere in the mainland. The attack’s objective may have been to terrorise the local Kashmiris in the police force. But the specific target – a picket in a minority area – was clearly meant to widen the ambit of targets from just off-duty police personnel and informers. The incident-free Urban Local Bodies and nine-phase Panchayat elections has changed the political canvas under the Governor’s rule. After the dissolution of the Assembly politicians are no longer attractive targets for the terrorists so the move to create scare could be a logical one but things today make it clear that terrorists over all are desperate with pressure mounting from security forces here and from masters across the borders. Last September three policemen, all Special Police Officers (SPO), were dragged out of their homes in Shopian in south Kashmir before daybreak and killed by terrorists. Their bodies with multiple bullet wounds were found later in an orchard near their village after a video appeared appealing them to resign. The target on a picket outside a minority locality shows that if this sullenness persists, the demand will not remain confined to separatism or autonomy. The police, the most visible and vulnerable face of the government, is under attack. An earnest political reach-out may help reclaim the creed of Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat, Insaniyat, BJP leadership has been talking about since coming to power at the Centre. The time to act is now as terrorists keep changing their strategies, so when the police hone in on their relatives, they strike in the same coin. It is a kind of tactics which has been used before.