Cop under treatment in GMC succumbs

STATE TIMES NEWS ARNIA: A cop who was under treatment in GMC hospital succumbed on Wednesday. As per the details, a cop namely Yoginder Pal, son of Lal Chand, posted with traffic wing consumed some poisonous substance in his house on Tuesday and was under treatment in hospital. On Wednesday, he succumbed during treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
