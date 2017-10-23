Cop shot at by father, battles for life; 7-yr old killed in accidental fire

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Jammu and Kashmir police head constable was on Sunday shot at by his father in a fit of rage over some family dispute in Rajouri district here, a senior official said.

Rajeev Singh was shifted to a hospital and is battling for life, the official said.

The accused, Ajeet Singh, was arrested and a case was registered against him.

“Singh had fired at his son in a fit of rage while they were having an argument over some family issue, at their residence in Dagani village,” the official said. “The weapon of offence and an empty cartridge has been seized from the scene,” he said.

Meanwhile, a seven-year-old boy was killed allegedly when a gun he was fiddling with accidentally went off in his house in Udhampur district, police said.

Vansh Gupta was fiddling with the licensed gun at his Chenani residence on Saturday evening, when a single shot from the weapon pierced his chest, causing death, a police official said. Investigations have been initiated, he added.