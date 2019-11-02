Cop receives electric shock

State times news JAMMU: A cop received electric shock at Security Line, Sidhra on Friday. As per the details, Constable Surinder Kumar, resident of Gangyal, posted at Security Line Sidhra received electric shock while he was engaged in repairing an appliance. He got injured and was shifted to hospital where he is under treatment.
