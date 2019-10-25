Cop nabbed accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: A
team of Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday nabbed a police officer for
accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe in Ganderbal.
As per the
details, acting on a complaint, sleuths of ACB laid a trap and caught a cop
while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe from a man for settling a case. The accused is Duty Officer, Ganderbal Police
Station and has been identified as Ashiq Hussain. A case under relevant sections of law has
been registered against him.
Meanwhile, sleuths of ACB also carried out raids in various areas of
Jammu in various cases including JK Bank scam.
Director ACB, Anand Jain informed that the raids were conducted in continuation
with the investigation into several cases.
