Cop martyred, jawan hurt in encounter with terrorists

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A police constable was martyred and an Army jawan injured in an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday, officials said.

The terrorists, however, managed to escape and security forces were making efforts to track them down, they added.

Security forces cordoned off the Mir Mohalla village in the Hajin area of Bandipora this morning following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists opened fire triggering a gun battle, he said.

Constable Zahir Abbas of the J&K Police was killed while an Army soldier sustained minor injuries in the gun battle, he said.

The terrorists managed to escape from the security forces’ cordon, the official said.

An Army official said that search operations had been expanded to nearby areas to track down the militants.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and senior officers paid tributes and placed floral wreaths on the body of the slain constable.

DGP Dr SP Vaid, Inspector General of Police, Munir Ahmad Khan, IG (Traffic), Jagjit Kumar, DIG (Central Kashmir) Ghulam Hassan Bhat, officers of the Army and CRPF were present at the wreath laying ceremony, a police spokesman said.

Zaheer Abbas Khan is survived by aged parents, wife, three minor children, including ten-year-old Mehtab Zaheer, eight-year-old Manik Ahmad and five-year-old Sumaira Zaheer.