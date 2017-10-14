Cop martyred in terror attack

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A policeman was martyred when terrorists attacked a police vehicle in Kulgam district on Saturday evening.

Police said, constable-driver Khurshid Ahmad was killed when terrorists fired at the vehicle in Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam.

According to police, a team for medical camp, while returning from duty was fired upon by hiding terrorists at Nandinarg crossing.

The police party retaliated and foiled the attempt of weapon snatching conspired by the terrorists.

During the attack, the driver Khurshid Ahmad Tak got injured in the firing.

Despite being injured, he displayed courage by taking the vehicle out of arch of fire and saved life of others.

He attained martyrdom in the process. He is survived by aged parents, wife, 3-year old daughter and 2-year old son.

Perpetrators behind this attack have been identified as Gulzar Paddar group and Umar Majid Ganie group of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist outfit. In this connection investigation was also set into motion.