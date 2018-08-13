Cop martyred, 2 terrorists held in Batamaloo

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A policeman was killed and five other security forces personnel were injured during an encounter with militants in the Batamaloo area here following which two ultras were arrested today, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Diyarwani in Batamaloo area of the city in the pre-dawn hours this morning following specific information about the presence of militants in the area, Additional Director General of Police (Security and Law and Order) Munir Khan told reporters.

He said while the house, where the militants were hiding, was zeroed in, the ultras opened firing upon the forces which was retaliated, ensuing an encounter.

“A group of five militants were there. They lobbed a grenade and opened firing and then escaped because of darkness. The area is very congested and forces exercised restraint so that there is no collateral damage as the houses there are roof to roof,” the ADGP said.

He said a Selection Grade Constable, Parvaiz Ahmad, was killed and two policemen and three CRPF personnel received injuries in the initial indiscriminate firing by the militants.

“The security forces retaliated and it has been learnt that two militants have been injured, but they managed to flee. Two other militants were arrested and their questioning is on,” Khan said.

The ADGP said the arrested militants have revealed “many things” but which cannot be divulged right now as the operation would continue further.

Earlier, a police spokesman had said, “two accomplices of the terrorists have been detained”, while incriminating material was recovered from the site of encounter.

The spokesman said a massive search operation is underway in the area.

He said police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Meanwhile, a wreath laying ceremony was held at DPL Srinagar where senior officers from civil administration, police and other security forces paid rich tributes to Ahmad, a resident of Dandote village in Rajouri district, the spokesman said.

Officers who attended the wreath laying ceremony include DGP Prisons, ADGP Armed J&K, Director Vigilance J&K, ADGP CID J&K, ADGP Security/L&O/HG, IG CRPF Ops, Joint Director IB J&K, IG BSF Frt Hqr, DC Kashmir, IGP Armed Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, Addl Commissioner, IG CRPF Srinagar, BGS OPS 15 Corps, DIG CKR Srinagar, DIG SSB Kashmir/ITBP Srinagar, DC Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, SP PC Srinagar, Commandant IRP 6th Bn, SSP APCR Srinagar and other officers and Jawans.

Three persons were injured in a blast in Budgam District on Sunday, police said. A blast occurred at Tosamaidan in Khag area of Budgam District in central Kashmir, a police official said. Three persons were injured in the blast, he said.

The injured were identified as Mudasir Ahmad Ganie, Waseem Ahmad Ganie and Wajid Ahmad Ahanger, all residents Zagoo Kharein area of Khansahab Budgam, the official said.

They were shifted to JVC Hospital, Bemina, for treatment, he added.