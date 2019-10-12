Cop killed in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A cop was killed in road mishap in Gharota area on Friday. As per the details, Bua ditta, son of Rattan Lal, resident of Kangrial posted in Nagrota Police Station got injured after the bike he was riding slipped. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
