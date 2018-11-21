Cop injured in firing succumbs

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A policeman injured in an incident of firing at the residence designated for Director General of Police in Jammu succumbed to his injuries.
It’s not yet clear whether the Head Constable Subash Chander accidentally shot himself or made an attempt to commit suicide, police said.
Head Constable Subash Chander was on duty at the official residence of the DGP at Bikram Chowk when the incident occurred. Immediately Chander was rushed to the Government Medical College hospital by his colleagues, but he succumbed to his injuries at 11:45 AM today, the official said.
