Cop injured in firing incident

State Times News JAMMU: A cop sustained bullet injuries under mysterious circumstances in Gandhi Nagar area on Wednesday. As per the details, Yogesh, son of Sunder Singh, resident of Gorkha Nagar was shot at by somebody near a park adjacent to NC leader Devender Singh Rana’s residence. He sustained bullet injury on his back. On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted him to hospital. Police has registered case and started investigation.
