Cop injured in accidental firing

SRINAGAR: A cop was injured on Saturday when his service rifle went off accidentally in Shopian district of south Kashmir. Mohammad Amir, working as a special police officer (SPO), was injured after his service rifle went off accidentally while he was on duty at Zainapora police station, a police official said. He said the injured cop was rushed to a hospital.
