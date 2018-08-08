Cop fires in air at DPL in Reasi; suspended

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: A constable fired in the air today at district police lines (DPL) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, following which police suspended him.

Special grade constable (SGC) Uttam Singh, posted at DPL, fired three shots in the air at 12:00 pm, police said.

Taking serious view of the incident, deputy superintendent of police placed him under suspension with immediate effect, they said.

A case has been registered in this regard, police said. (PTI)