Cop fires in air at DPL in Reasi; suspended

Jammu: A constable fired in the air today at district police lines (DPL) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, following which police suspended him.
Special grade constable (SGC) Uttam Singh, posted at DPL, fired three shots in the air at 12:00 pm, police said.
Taking serious view of the incident, deputy superintendent of police placed him under suspension with immediate effect, they said.
A case has been registered in this regard, police said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Brad Pitt not paying ‘meaningful’ child support, says Jolie in court documents
Good actors have been heartbroken in love: Karan Johar
Meghna Gulzar, Phantom Films developing original series on Rakesh Maria
I am now looking for every opportunity to find joy: Sonali Bendre
They bring uniqueness to every film: Anil Kapoor on re-uniting with Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper