Cop electrocuted

State Times News ARNIA: A cop was electrocuted to death in Arnia area on Sunday. As per the details, Vinod Kumar, resident of Sai Fhagla, presently posted at R S Pura received electric shock from a water pump while working in the fields. He died on the spot.
